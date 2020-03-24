First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

