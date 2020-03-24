First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $222.26.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

