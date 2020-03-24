First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Retirement Network acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

FPX stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $88.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

