First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $60,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

