First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 370.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,808 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,561 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $97,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.32.

Xilinx stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

