First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

