First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,003 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

WMB stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.