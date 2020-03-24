First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125,699 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 2,012.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

