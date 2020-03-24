First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

