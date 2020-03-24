First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

CP stock opened at $181.36 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

