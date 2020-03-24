First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,730 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Msci by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,189,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Msci by 10,060.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Msci by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 309,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,883,000 after buying an additional 116,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Msci by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 132,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $231.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.74.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

