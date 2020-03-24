First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,887 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,156,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 169,826 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 418,355.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 112,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.