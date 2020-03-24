First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

BK stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

