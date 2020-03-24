First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Elastic worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $421,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $7,649,475. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

