First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.21% of First Solar worth $130,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $482,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,151.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

