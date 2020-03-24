FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.