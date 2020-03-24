FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,710,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 353,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 127,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FE stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 544,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

