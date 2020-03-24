FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 624.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $13.48 on Tuesday, reaching $185.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.15. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

