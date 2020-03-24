FLETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $5.13 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,766,471 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

