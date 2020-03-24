Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) & Johnson Controls International (OTCMKTS:JCI) Head to Head Contrast

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 22.75% 8.43% 4.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flight Centre Travel Group and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 2 3 4 0 2.22

Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $41.38, indicating a potential upside of 63.15%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Risk and Volatility

Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flight Centre Travel Group and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $23.97 billion 0.81 $5.67 billion $1.96 12.94

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

