FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. FLIP has a total market cap of $377,865.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.