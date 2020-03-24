Flit Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,890.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Flit Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $73,622.44 and approximately $16,890.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00600745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00086312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006409 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,726,500,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.