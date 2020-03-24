FLO Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $13,224.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

