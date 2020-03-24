Flowchain Price Up 41.3% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $229,590.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00028227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.04194434 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

