F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director Acquires $18,000.00 in Stock

F&M Bank Corp (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Director Dean W. Withers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

F&M Bank stock remained flat at $$18.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.63. F&M Bank Corp has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $34.00.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

