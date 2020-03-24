FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. FMC makes up 2.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.16% of FMC worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 331,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

