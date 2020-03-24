FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.98 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last week, FOAM has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $7,209.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,199,200 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

