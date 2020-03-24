Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,809 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.25% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 127.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 269,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of FOCS opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.82. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

