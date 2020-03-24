Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

F opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Cornerstone Investment Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners now owns 168,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 60,101 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,702.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 366,985 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

