Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,940,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,562 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,930,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 678,948 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,959 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

