Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Forescout Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

FSCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of Forescout Technologies stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 163,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,233. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.04. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,476.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

