Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Insider Stephen Harrison Sells 22,658 Shares

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £43,503.36 ($57,226.20).

Stephen Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forterra alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Stephen Harrison bought 1,000 shares of Forterra stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £2,650 ($3,485.92).

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 309.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.28. Forterra PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Forterra’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Forterra from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.83 ($4.46).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.