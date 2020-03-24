Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Fortinet stock traded up $13.90 on Tuesday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,681. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

