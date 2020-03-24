Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.46% of Fortinet worth $83,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $9.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.46. 111,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,681. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.20.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

