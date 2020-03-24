Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,744 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Fortinet worth $73,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $13.88 on Tuesday, hitting $99.78. 4,286,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,964,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

