Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,199,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. 50,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,709. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.