Fosun International Ltd Buys 6,140 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after buying an additional 663,720 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,300,000 after buying an additional 657,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.26.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $27.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,536. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

