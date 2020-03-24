Fosun International Ltd Buys 8,730 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. 5,366,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,662,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.24. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

