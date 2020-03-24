Fosun International Ltd Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $16.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,919.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,353,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,970.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

