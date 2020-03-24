Fosun International Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 212.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $30.26 on Tuesday, hitting $223.11. The stock had a trading volume of 166,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,239. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

