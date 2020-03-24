Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in FOX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 810,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,029. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

