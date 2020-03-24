Francisco Partners Management LP Makes New $202.75 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,747,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 92.5% of Francisco Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Francisco Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of salesforce.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $18,704,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 165,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 90,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,088 shares of company stock worth $69,427,979 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

CRM opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

