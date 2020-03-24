Frank P. Willey Acquires 20,000 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Frank P. Willey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 4,540,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $633.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,355,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

