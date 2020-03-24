Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

FTF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,989. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

