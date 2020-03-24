Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €69.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 92.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.67 ($72.87).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA traded up €2.87 ($3.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.87 ($41.71). 342,511 shares of the company traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €70.28.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.