Freicoin (FRC) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Freicoin has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $122,753.50 and $27.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,980,339 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

