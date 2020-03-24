Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 7,724 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,061 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $10,864.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.55.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

FEIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.