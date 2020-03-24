Frequency Therapeutics’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 31st (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:FREQ) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 31st. Frequency Therapeutics had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $84,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

