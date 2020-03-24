Friendz Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, DragonEX, HitBTC and Mercatox. Friendz has a total market cap of $382,116.08 and $41,123.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DragonEX, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

