Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.22. 256,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.75. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.17 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

